Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts eastern Indonesia

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Tuesday morning without generating large waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The agency initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 6.2, but later revised it to a magnitude 5.9.
The authority did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.
Indonesia, located in the 'Pacific Ring of Fire,' is prone to earthquakes.
Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
According to the case registered against him, the accused had posted an article on X which said the attacker was a Muslim immigrant
Snap elections called by Macron failed to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his camp run a minority government since 2022
North Korean leader urges researchers to develop artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles
It illustrates the hard balance faced as India scrambles to boost its non-fossil fuel capacity to stem the rising impacts of climate change
Diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and US fail to end conflict
If there is one state where the Democrats' message on Trump's threat to democracy may mobilise voters, it is Wisconsin
Unions welcome the legislation, saying it gives workers a way to reclaim some work-life balance