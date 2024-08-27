Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts eastern Indonesia

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Tuesday morning without generating large waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 6.2, but later revised it to a magnitude 5.9.

The authority did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, located in the 'Pacific Ring of Fire,' is prone to earthquakes.