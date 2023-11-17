UAE

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar-China border region

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:49 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Myanmar-China border region on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) GFZ said.

