Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar-India border region

The quake was at a depth of 84 km

By Reuters

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 6:32 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 84 km (52 miles), GFZ said.


