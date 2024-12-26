Thu, Dec 26, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 25, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao, EMSC says

This comes a day after a 4.5-magnitude quake rocked a town in another region on Christmas Day

Published: Thu 26 Dec 2024, 3:19 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 31km (19.26 miles), EMSC said. Details about its epicentre's location are yet to be available.

The tremor comes a day after a 4.5-magnitude quake rocked a town on Occidental Mindoro in Luzon on Christmas Day. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

