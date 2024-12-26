Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao, EMSC says

This comes a day after a 4.5-magnitude quake rocked a town in another region on Christmas Day
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 31km (19.26 miles), EMSC said. Details about its epicentre's location are yet to be available.
The tremor comes a day after a 4.5-magnitude quake rocked a town on Occidental Mindoro in Luzon on Christmas Day. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.
