Lunar night puts Japan's lander back to sleep

The states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have advertised for around 10,000 positions each for construction workers in Israel
After a brief awakening, Japan's Moon lander is out of action again but will resume its mission if it survives the two-week lunar night, the space agency said Thursday.
The unmanned Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) touched down last month at a wonky angle that left its solar panels facing the wrong way.
As the sun's angle shifted, it came back to life for two days this week and carried out scientific observations of a crater with its high-spec camera.
"After completing operation from 1/30 (to) 1/31, #SLIM entered a two week dormancy period during the long lunar night," space agency JAXA said on X, formerly Twitter.
"Although SLIM was not designed for the harsh lunar nights, we plan to try to operate again from mid-February, when the Sun will shine again on SLIM's solar cells."
JAXA said SLIM was able to "successfully complete observations... as originally planned" with its multiband spectroscopic camera and could study more target areas than initially expected.
The space agency also on Thursday posted a black-and-white photo of the rocky surface taken by the spacecraft.
It followed other grainy images sent back from the mission to investigate an exposed area of the Moon's mantle, the inner layer usually deep beneath its crust.
SLIM, dubbed the "Moon Sniper" for its precision landing technology, touched down within its target landing zone on January 20.
The feat was a boon for Japan's space programme after a string of recent failures, making the nation only the fifth to achieve a "soft landing" on the Moon, after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.
But during its descent, the craft suffered engine problems and ended up on its side, meaning the solar panels were facing west instead of up.
Russia, China and other countries from South Korea to the United Arab Emirates are also trying their luck to reach the Moon.
US firm Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander began leaking fuel after takeoff in January, dooming its mission. It likely burned up in the Earth's atmosphere on its return.
NASA has also postponed plans for crewed lunar missions under its Artemis programme.
The states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have advertised for around 10,000 positions each for construction workers in Israel
The quake was at a depth of 10km
The 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling whether or not they will grant emergency measures following accusations by South Africa
Footage of the crash posted on social media shows plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Minister says the government will also restrict foreign students' eligibility to receive work permits, crack down on sham institutions
The former foreign minister urges Imran Khan's party workers to support him in the election on February 8
The ship will proceed to the Kucukcekmece anchorage area under escort tugs, the report also said