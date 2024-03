Look: From Rihanna to SRK, Deepika Padukone; stars land in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 5:20 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 5:36 PM

It might be the biggest party this small west Indian city has ever seen. As billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for the wedding of his son this summer, he's expecting billionaires from around the world, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty to attend a three-day bash in the family's hometown, starting Friday.

The nearly 1,200-person guest list includes Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Pichai and Ivanka Trump; Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla; legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: AP

Photo: AFP

Photo: Reuters

Photo: AFP

They'll be entertained by pop superstar Rihanna, magician David Blaine and famous Bollywood singers.

The party is in Jamnagar, a city of around 600,000 in a near-desert part of Gujarat state. It's the family's hometown, and the home of the main oil refinery of their business empire, Reliance Industries. There will also be traditional ceremonies in a temple complex.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organized a community food service for 51,000 people living in nearby villages.

Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

The three-day pre-wedding bash provides a glimpse of the opulence expected at the wedding itself.

Guests will don jungle-themed outfits to visit an animal rescue centre run by Anant Ambani. Known as 'Vantara', meaning 'Star Of The Forest', the 3,000 acre (1,200 hectare) centre houses abused, injured and endangered animals, especially elephants.

The invitation says guests will start each day with a new dress code, with mood boards and an army of hair stylists, make-up artists and Indian wear designers at their hotel to help them prepare.

Forbes lists Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, with $100 billion in annual revenue and interests ranging from oil and gas to telecoms and retail.

The 66-year-old Mukesh Ambani has begun handing over leadership to his sons and daughter. Elder son Akash is now chairperson of Reliance Jio; daughter Isha oversees retail; and younger son Anant has been inducted into the new energy business.

The guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. They will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes Mohammed Bin Jassim al Thani, the prime minister of Qatar; Stephen Harper, former Canadian prime minister; and the king and queen of Bhutan, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to arrive in Jamnagar for the event.

ALSO READ: