Look: From Marilyn Monroe to Princess Diana, AI artist reimagines world icons in Pakistan

As AI takes over the world in a storm, artists are finding ways to adapt to the new normal with their own stroke of a brush. Some have truly harnessed the power of artificial intelligence.
Pakistani artist Saboor Akram is one of them. After taking Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi to the streets of Pakistan via AI, Akram has churned out some AI-generated photos where he reimagined global icons in Pakistan.
From pop legend Michael Jackson to Princess Diana, Akram has presented them in never-seen-before avatars on Instagram.
The legends have been recreated against magazine-like posters with an old school vibe oozing from the pictures.
Iconic actress and model, Marilyn Monroe looks beautiful as ever in an embroidered suit with a pink dupatta.
Pop legend, Michael Jackson looks straight into the lens wearing a finely tailored bright orange sherwani.
Next comes boxing legend Muhammad Ali in an elegant pastel teal coloured suit with floral work.
The artist also roped in singer Madonna and gave her some AI treatment to show the icon in a Pakistani setting. And, the outcome is definitely impressive.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and posing for the camera in a yellow kurta.
In another series posted by the artist, titled 'legends with majestic melodies', and 'love across borders', Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, one of the greatest Qawwali singers, is seen sporting a simple yet elegant look.
Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known as the “Nightingale of India”, is seen in an orange outfit with a pair of earrings.
Pakistani singer Mehdi Hassan looks classy in a floral suit, with an inner pink vest.
Others to feature in the series were Pakistani singer and songwriter Nazia Hassan, Indian singer Arijit Singh, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Pasoori singer Ali Sethi.
Artist Saboor Akram has earlier created similar AI-generated artworks of famous celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, among others.
