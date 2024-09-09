Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

The billionaire says if those landings go well, his space company will launch its first crewed flights to Mars in four years
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Indian PM Narendra Modi to discuss the strategic relations shared by the two countries and explore ways to serve their mutual interests.
The meeting took place during a reception hosted by the Indian PM for Sheikh Khaled and his accompanying delegation at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. Sheikh Khaled arrived in New Delhi on September 8, on an official India visit at the invitation of Modi.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen and advance these alliances, building on the ongoing progress across various fields of cooperation for the benefit of both nations and their respective peoples.
Sheikh Khaled is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.
The meeting between the two leader also featured discussions on the UAE and India’s historical bonds of friendship and cooperation across all key sectors, as well as the two countries' perspectives on several topics of mutual interest.
During the meeting, several strategic agreements were announced within the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
These agreements and partnerships encompass a range of priority areas of mutual interest in both the public and private sectors, ensuring the continued achievement of comprehensive economic cooperation aspirations between the two friendly nations.
Adnoc has entered a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) Heads of Agreement with IndianOil for 1 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG which will be primarily sourced from Adnoc’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project. Adnoc has also signed a strategic framework agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited to extend its existing oil storage agreement and support India’s energy security.
ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to develop a major food and agriculture park featuring state-of-the-art technologies in India.
Meanwhile, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has partnered with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India to provide a formal framework to share knowledge and exchange expertise across all areas of nuclear energy development, highlighting the UAE’s leading nuclear capabilities, which are recognised by the International Atomic Energy Agency as a global benchmark for new nuclear nations worldwide.
