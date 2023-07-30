'King The Land' star Lee Jun ho wins defamation case; offender fined 3 million won

The perpetrator had spread false rumours about the actor and posted hateful comments online

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 4:09 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 4:48 PM

Korean actor and idol Lee Jun Ho won his defamation case against an person who started rumours about the actor and posted hateful comments online Friday, stated JYP Entertainment.

Local media reported that, according to his label JYP Entertainment, the perpetrator has been fined 3 million Korean won which translates to Dh8,635.

Lee Jun Ho has been in the spotlight recently as his show King The Land has risen to fame. He is also a member of the South Korean boy band 2PM.

The actor shares the screen with actress and idol Im Yoon-ah of K-pop girl group Girl's Generation. The two share a romantic bond on-screen, as the show tells the story of a hotel heir who falls in love with his employee.

The series has also recently come under fire for its casting of a South Asian actor to play an Arab prince's role.

According to media reports, the actor's entertainment company, JYP revealed that the Seoul Western District Court had found “the perpetrator, who repeatedly spread false information about Jun Ho and wrote articles that severely damaged the artist's personality."

According to the star's label, post the court's decision to fine the perpetrator under South Korea's Act of Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection, JYP announced that they were taking 'stronger measures' to protect their artists.

An additional statement was put out by the entertainment agency regarding the protection of artists. “We would like to express our gratitude to the fans who always support and love our artists, and as the artist’s agency, we prioritise the safety and protection of the rights and interests of the artist, and we will mobilise all available measures, including legal sanctions, against acts that interfere with this. We promise to take strong action."

