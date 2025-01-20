Kerala's Sharon Raj murder case: Girlfriend Greeshma sentenced to death by court

Photo: Screengrab/ANI

The accused in Kerala's high profile Sharon Raj murder case, Greeshma, has been sentenced to death by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court on Monday.

The court gave capital punishment to the accused who had poisoned her boyfriend Sharon Raj, a 23-year-old man, with pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction.

The third accused, Greeshma's uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

After the sentencing, Greeshma was taken to a women's prison and correctional home in Thiruvananthapuram's Attakkulangara.

Special Public Prosecutor VS Vineeth Kumar, who represented the victim's family, said that he was confident about the evidence being accepted by the court in this case. Lauding the judgement as "exemplary", he narrated he argued for capital punishment for the accused in the court.

"While I was arguing before the court, I was confident that the evidence would be accepted by the court. I had argued that this is rarest in the rare case category and capital punishment should be awarded...this is an exemplary judgement," Kumar told reporters.

On the prosecution's request, the court summoned family members as the verdict reading began. Judge A M Basheer said the accused was unaware that the evidence she was carrying from the time of the crime until her arrest would lead to her conviction.

A total of 259 questions were posed to the accused, and 57 witnesses were examined. The verdict spans over 556 pages.

The case dates back to October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly poisoned her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, by mixing poison in herbal medicine at her residence. Sharon passed away 11 days later while being treated in the ICU of a medical college.

Sharon and Greeshma had been in a long-term relationship. However, Greeshma, planning to marry another person, sought to end her relationship with Sharon. When Sharon refused to break up, it reportedly led to the murder.

Sharon's dying declaration to the magistrate, in which he revealed he had consumed the herbal medicine given by Greeshma without suspecting any harm, was a crucial turning point in the investigation. Forensic evidence also played a pivotal role in establishing the crime.

While pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the court observed, "The act of inviting Sharon over under the pretext of sexual intimacy and subsequently committing the crime cannot be ignored. It is the state's responsibility to ensure punishment for criminal acts. Evidence such as Sharon recording a video of the suspicious juice, despite Greeshma asking him not to record, indicates that he suspected something was wrong. Sharon fought for his life for 11 days without even consuming a drop of water."