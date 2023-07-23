Kerala-Dubai flight: Air India plane faces technical glitch, returns 2 hours after takeoff

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah explained the various options that are available for Muslims to make the pilgrimage
A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight carrying 174 passengers experienced a malfunction in the aircraft's air conditioning system shortly after takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, officials said.
"A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight returned to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a malfunction in the AC. The flight took off at 1.19pm and returned at 3.52pm," Thiruvananthapuram International Airport stated.
Meanwhile, all 174 passengers were safe and will soon be taken to Dubai on another flight.
According to Air India Express spokesperson, "IX-539 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, experienced a technical issue with the air conditioning system after take-off. The operating crew elected to carry out a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram."
"The airline promptly arranged for another aircraft to ensure a comfortable journey, accommodating all the guests for the rescheduled departure at 6pm," they added.
Air India Express is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel experience for all guests and apologises for the inconvenience caused on account of the delay, it further added.
