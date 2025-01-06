Jeju Air plane crash: South Korea extends shutdown of Muan airport due to probe

Photo: Reuters file

South Korea's government said on Monday it will extend the shutdown of Muan International Airport by a week, citing the ongoing investigation into the crash of a Jeju Air jet that killed 179 passengers on board.

A joint investigation team is stepping up the probe into South Korea's deadliest air accident. Two of the Korean investigators on Monday are set to leave for the United States with flight data recorders for analysis with the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The flight data recorders, along with cockpit voice recorders, are the two black boxes that contain key information about the crash.

The airport had been due to reopen on Tuesday following the December 29 crash. It will now be reopened on January 14.

Investigators on Saturday compiled the complete transcript from the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800. It is not clear whether they will disclose the transcript.