Japanese truck driver stuck in sinkhole

Firefighters work to rescue a truck driver after his vehicle was swallowed up by a sinkhole at a prefectural road intersection, in the city of Yashio, Saitama Prefecture on January 28, 2025. – AFP

Japanese emergency services struggled for hours on Tuesday to rescue the driver of a truck that plunged into a sinkhole near Tokyo.

Authorities in Yashio City, Saitama, received calls around 9:50 am (0050 GMT) saying that a road had caved in and a lorry had fallen.

"We have been carrying out a rescue operation ever since," a fire department spokesperson told AFP around seven hours later.

He added that they estimate the sinkhole is about 10 metres (33 feet) wide and six metres (20 feet) deep.

"Now, we're trying to see if we can pull up the truck using a large crane," he said.

"There is risk that the hole will collapse."