Japanese startup's space rocket launch fails

The smoke trail from the solid-fuel Kairos rocket by Tokyo-based startup Space One is pictured after its launch at the company's Spaceport Kii launch pad in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture on December 18, 2024. – AFP

A space rocket built by a Japanese startup blasted off on Wednesday but was later seen spiralling downwards in the distance as the company said the launch attempt had failed.

It was the second attempt by Space One to become the country's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, after the first try in March ended in a mid-air explosion.

This time its solid-fuel Kairos rocket had been carrying five satellites, including one from the Taiwan Space Agency and others designed by Japanese students and corporate ventures.

Spectators gathered near the company's coastal Spaceport Kii launch pad in Japan's western Wakayama region expressed their disappointment to television cameras.

"I'm so shocked," one woman said after the firm announced the failure. "I had been hoping it would go into orbit."

News reports showed the slim, white 18-metre (60-foot) rocket soaring far into the sky.

This time around there was no dramatic explosion -- unlike in March when the rocket carrying a small government test satellite was ordered to self-destruct due to technical problems just seconds after launch.

Space One said it would hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss its latest setback.

"Kairos was launched... but the rocket terminated its flight after judging that the achievement of its mission would be difficult," the company said in a statement, adding that the details were under investigation.

Space One was founded in 2018 by businesses including Canon Electronics, IHI Aerospace, construction firm Shimizu and the government-run Development Bank of Japan.