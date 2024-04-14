Israel says Hamas has rejected hostage deal proposal

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM

Hamas has rejected the latest proposal for a deal to return Israeli hostages and Israel will continue to pursue its objectives in Gaza "with full force", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The statement said that the rejection of the proposals showed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, did not want a deal. The statement added that Hamas leader was trying to exploit tensions with Iran and bring about a regional escalation of the conflict.

Iran attacks Israel

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory.

Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to stand with Israel against Iran, the White House said.

