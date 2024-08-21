The CEO of the Rostec corporation, which supplies many of Russia's arms for the war, portrays Ukraine war as battle between East and West
At least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured in an explosion on Wednesday at a pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state, a district government official said.
The fire broke out in the afternoon at privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences' 40-acre manufacturing unit that was operational since 2019 in the state's Anakapalli district, according to district collector Vijaya Krishnan.
"The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals ... an inquiry has been initiated to identify the exact reason that led to the blast," Krishnan's office told Reuters, adding that the blast occurred during lunch time at the unit.
"Ten fire tenders were involved in rescue operations. The fire is largely under control," Krishnan's office added.
Escientia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year, two people were killed and five others were injured in a similar fire accident that broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma in the Anakapalli district.
