Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo

Election staffers count ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh on Wednesday, after Indonesians voted to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election, with President Prabowo Subianto seeking to consolidate his grip on power. AFP

Indonesians voted on Wednesday to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election, with President Prabowo Subianto seeking to consolidate his grip on power.

More than 200 million people were eligible to vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors, and 415 regents, with some candidates linked to ex-leader Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, vying for coveted positions seen as paths to higher office.

The race to become Jakarta governor was the main focus with political parties viewing the position as a stepping stone to the presidency. Jokowi successfully won a presidential election after serving as the capital's governor for two years.

Polls were open from 7am to 1pm across the vast archipelago nation's three timezones, and voting was largely smooth in Jakarta, where some organisers set up makeshift booths at schools and by the roadside.

On Wednesday evening, independent pollsters such as Indikator Politik Indonesia, Charta Politika, and Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), placed Pramono ahead of his rivals, garnering between 49 and 50 per cent of votes.

The "quick counts" by independent pollsters have been used in previous elections by candidates to claim victory.

Lies Hartono, who heads Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno's campaign team, cited multiple polls putting the duo above the 50 per cent needed to avoid a second-round runoff.

"Based on those results, we can declare that the Jakarta election took place in one round," he said in a press conference broadcast by Kompas TV.

Official results are expected to be announced by December 15 at the latest, according to the General Elections Commission (KPU) regulation.

Grocery seller Reni Apriani, 54, said she wanted the next Jakarta governor to focus attention on tackling the issues plaguing the megalopolis, including flooding.

"The government should be able to anticipate so that flooding will not happen," she told AFP, adding that she hoped the new leaders will also be able to provide jobs for unemployed youths.

Muhammad Arif, 49, said he hoped the new governor would tackle congestion, a long-running issue in the city where traffic often come to a halt in peak hours.

"I live on the road, always use motorcycle transportation. So the traffic is very disturbing, it's like I become older on the road," the property agent said.

Made Supriatma, a political researcher and a visiting fellow at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, said the election was "very significant" for Prabowo's government.