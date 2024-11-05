Indonesia volcano erupts again after killing nine a day earlier

Villagers flee during an eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a day after the previous eruption, in Boru Village, in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Tuesday. AFP

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted again on Tuesday, blowing an ash column into the sky a day after it spewed fireballs on nearby villages that killed nine people.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 5,587-ft twin volcano located on the popular tourist island of Flores, shot flaming rocks at residential areas overnight on Monday, setting wooden houses on fire and pockmarking the ground.

Lava periodically flows from the crater of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a day after it erupted, as seen from Hokeng Jaya Village, East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Tuesday. AFP

Authorities said it killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more, but on Tuesday revised the toll down by one.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted again on Tuesday, shooting ash a kilometre into the sky, according to an AFP journalist near the volcano.

There were no immediate reports of fresh damage to villages surrounding the crater.

The local search and rescue agency in the town of Maumere on Flores said in a statement that no residents had been reported missing but rescuers were still combing through the volcanic debris as a precaution.

Some nearby residents who appeared to have stayed in their homes were evacuating in trucks after the latest eruption, the journalist said.

Authorities on Monday raised the volcano's alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system, telling locals and tourists not to carry out activities within a seven-km radius of the crater.

Roofs of houses collapsed after they were hit by volcanic rocks and locals were forced to shelter in communal buildings after the eruptions.