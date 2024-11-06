Indonesia to relocate thousands around volcano after eruptions

Residential areas covered by volcanic ash following the Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruptions in East Flores regency, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Reuters

Indonesia will permanently relocate thousands of residents from around a volcano that erupted in recent days, killing nine people after spewing fireballs and ash on homes, officials said on Wednesday.

Authorities raised Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki's alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system after several eruptions since Sunday evening, telling locals and tourists to avoid a seven-kilometre radius of the crater.

More than 2,600 families living in the area around the volcano on the popular tourist island of Flores were advised to permanently relocate, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said in a statement.

"The mountain cannot be moved. We must move," agency head Suharyanto, who goes by one name, told residents at a temporary shelter, according to a video the agency released Wednesday.

"We must empty the seven-km radius."

The disaster chief said the government would help locals move to a new area or to build houses on land they already own.

The decision was "one of the long-term mitigation steps" in anticipation of future eruptions, said BNPB spokesman Abdul Muhari.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted three times overnight on Monday, shooting ash two km into the sky, before erupting again on Tuesday.