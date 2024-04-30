Dual citizenship offered to attract overseas workers in Indonesia

Police said no one has yet claimed responsibility for the judge's abduction
Indonesia may give dual citizenship to people of Indonesian descent to attract more skilled workers to come into the country, a senior cabinet minister announced on Tuesday (April 30).
Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said that inviting Indonesian diaspora and giving them dual citizenship will encourage "very skilful Indonesians back to Indonesia."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Currently, Indonesia does not recognise dual citizenship for adults. Indonesian law states that a child with two passports must choose one and renounce the other when they turn 18.
Nearly 4,000 Indonesians became Singaporean citizens between 2019 and 2022, according to data from the Directorate General of Immigration.
The immigration agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the plans to allow for dual citizenship.
The issue of dual citizenship caused some controversy in 2016 when Indonesia's President Joko Widodo removed Arcandra Tahar as energy and mining minister after less than a month on the job following reports he held U.S. and Indonesian passports. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ALSO READS:
Police said no one has yet claimed responsibility for the judge's abduction
More than 300 staff would stop working for four days at terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5
Authorities urged people to wear face masks and glasses when doing outdoor activities
The three-strong flotilla had been due to sail on Friday from ports in Turkey with more than 5,000 tonnes of aid on board
Cross-border shelling has killed at least 70 civilians, including children, rescue workers and journalists
Northeastern University in Boston says the action was taken after some protesters resorted to virulent anti-Semitic slurs
Alongside regional leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the meetings
The Argentinian's beauty got many looking for the 'fountain of youth': She can't be that old, Netizens say