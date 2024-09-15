IndiGo Mumbai-Doha flight cancelled after repeated failure to depart, extended delay

File Photo

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 11:45 AM

An IndiGo flight 6E 1303 scheduled to operate between Mumbai and Doha on Sunday has been cancelled, a spokesperson of IndiGo said.

IndiGo Airlines has issued an apology and said that the customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination.

Earlier, the flight was delayed due to technical reasons, however, it was finally called off due to the extended time lag, said a spokesperson of IndiGo.

According to a press statement from IndiGo Airlines: "Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements. The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays. The customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination. IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers."

Earlier on September 7, IndiGo Airlines issued an apology after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned and led to chaotic conditions.