India's top court grants bail to opposition leader Kejriwal in graft case

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:28 AM

India's Supreme Court granted bail on Friday to opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, paving the way for his release almost six months after he was arrested.

Kejriwal was first taken into custody in March by India's financial crime-fighting agency, weeks before the country's national elections, in relation to alleged irregularities in the capital city's liquor policy.

Although he was granted bail in that case in July, he remained in detention due to his arrest a month previously by the federal police in a graft case related to the same policy.