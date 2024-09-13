India's top court grants bail to opposition leader Kejriwal in graft case

British Prime Minister promises 'the biggest reimagining' of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago
India's Supreme Court granted bail on Friday to opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, paving the way for his release almost six months after he was arrested.
Kejriwal was first taken into custody in March by India's financial crime-fighting agency, weeks before the country's national elections, in relation to alleged irregularities in the capital city's liquor policy.
Although he was granted bail in that case in July, he remained in detention due to his arrest a month previously by the federal police in a graft case related to the same policy.
Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deny the allegations and say the cases are "politically motivated".
ALSO READ:
British Prime Minister promises 'the biggest reimagining' of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago
Talks have so far failed to reach a deal to end the 11-month-old war
Women take on more jobs traditionally filled by men
The Tokyo-based startup aims to follow the success of US-based Intuitive Machines, which in February made the world's first private moon landing
Mission is riskiest yet for Elon Musk's SpaceX
Wealth inequality and climate change are other issues the pope may address
Biden declares federal state of emergency for Louisiana
Some schools have told students to stay home for the rest of the week, while thousands of residents of low-lying areas have been evacuated