India's Supreme Court asks SBI to share electoral bonds details

The court said the election panel should make the details public on its website by March 15 evening

By Reuters

CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details. Photo: PTI
Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM

India's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by government-run State Bank of India for more time to share details of individuals and companies who bought its electoral bonds to fund political parties.

It said the information should be shared with the election panel by Tuesday and the panel should make it public on its website by the evening of March 15.

