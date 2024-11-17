India's Modi launches diplomatic tour in Nigeria

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria on Saturday as the giants of Asia and of Africa press for a greater role in world affairs.

Nigeria's capital Abuja was the first stop in a tour that will take the Indian premier on to the G20 summit in Brazil, and to Guyana.

The visit was billed by New Delhi as a meeting of the largest democracy in the world and the largest in Africa, or "natural partners".

"May this visit deepen the bilateral relationship between our nations," Modi posted on social media on arrival.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu posted that the visit would expand "the strategic partnership between both countries".

Modi will talk with Tinubu at his official residence in Abuja on Sunday.

Photos posted on Modi's account showed him welcomed by Nigerian officials and a cheering crowd from the country's 60,000-strong Indian community.

The visit comes amid a revived push by both India and Nigeria for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

The five permanent members of the top UN body -- the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain -- hold a powerful veto.

In recent years, supporters of a more "multipolar" world have pushed for more African, Asian and Latin American countries to be added to the group.

Nigeria's 220-million-strong population is comfortably the largest in Africa, but in diplomatic strength it is rivalled by South Africa.

If UN members bow to the pressure to give increased representation to an African country, Abuja and Pretoria could end up competing for the place.

India is the world's most populous nation, its 1.4 billion people representing a sixth of humanity, and a nuclear-armed power. It has long sought a permanent UN Security Council seat. India is also a member of the nine-strong BRICs group with Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Nigeria is a BRICs "partner country" but has not been given full membership, with some observers accusing South Africa of holding them up. Aside from power politics, Modi's visit will also seek to enhance economic cooperation, with a number of technical agreements to be signed. Africa has become a theatre of competition between the United States, former colonial powers in Europe, Russia, Turkey and especially China. India too has made inroads, and ahead of the trip Modi's office boasted that more than 200 Indian companies had invested $27 billion in Nigerian manufacturing, becoming major employers.

Nigeria is also a destination for Indian development funds, with $100 million in loans and training programmes for local workers.