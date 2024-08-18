India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar calls on Crown Prince of Kuwait, discusses bilateral ties

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Reuters File Photo

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 4:22 PM

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, and took his guidance and insights on taking India-Kuwait ties to a higher level.

Jaishankar said that India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship and the contemporary partnership between both the countries is expanding steadily.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said: "Honoured to call on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of President and Prime Minister. India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level".

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait where he was warmly welcomed by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.