India records hottest year since 1901 in 2024

The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average

Published: Wed 1 Jan 2025, 6:03 PM

Updated: Wed 1 Jan 2025, 6:06 PM

Women quench their thirst with the tap water on a hot summer afternoon during heatwave in Prayagraj on June 10, 2024. AFP file

India's meteorological department said Wednesday that 2024 was the hottest year since 1901, with sizzling temperatures in the world's most populous nation following a global pattern of extreme weather sparked by climate change.

"The year 2024 was the warmest year on record since 1901," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department told reporters.

"The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, 1991-2020 period."

