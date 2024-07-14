Indians living abroad equal partners in India's development, modernisation, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi. AFP File

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with the Indian Diaspora in Moscow on Sunday and said that the Indians living abroad are equal partners in India's development and modernisation.

Om Birla was leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Appreciating the contributions of the Indian Diaspora to nation-building in India, he said, "Indians living abroad are equal partners in India's development and modernisation," adding that the Indians living in Russia are the country's brand ambassadors and their actions, contributions, and achievements shape the image of India in Russia.

Birla praised the Indian community in Russia and said that the Indians here, who have a reputation as disciplined, hardworking, and law-abiding people, have made every Indian proud of their contributions to the development of both countries.

Despite being small in number, their active and vibrant participation in cultural events and festivals in India is noteworthy, Birla said.

He further urged the Indian Diaspora to promote their motherland in Russia and continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Birla noted the participation of Russians in Indian festivals and said that such people-to-people connections are the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Birla further encouraged them to spread awareness about India's rich Sanatan culture, Yoga, ancient knowledge, and diversities among the Russians and to encourage them to visit India.

The Lok Sabha Speaker recalled the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his interaction with the Indian community in Russia,

He elaborated on how the present government has started a new era of change, development, and prosperity in the country. Birla observed that even after becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, his energy, his enthusiasm for serving the country, and his resolve for a developed India give eternal inspiration to others to serve the country selflessly. "Changes that are taking place in India have enhanced respect for Indians at the global level and have enhanced the value of Indian passportss," Birla added. Highlighting on India-Rusia relationship, Birla said that the bond between the two countries is based on the foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect. "Whenever India or Russia has faced any challenge, both the countries have supported each other. There has been a unique relationship between India and Russia, a relationship of friendship, and of family. Russia has been India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend," he said. Birla continued that the relationship covers almost every sphere, including cooperation in security, defence, trade, economy, science and technology, satellite navigation and remote sensing, education and culture.

He urged the Indian Diaspora to further cement the ties and promote shared interests.