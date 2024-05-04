Indian warship helps Pakistani crew member onboard Iranian fishing vessel

Photo: ANI

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 12:16 PM

Indian Navy has responded to a distress call and provided critical medical assistance to a Pakistani crew member onboard an Iranian fishing vessel Al Rahmani, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The warship, INS Sumedha deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea, intercepted fishing vessel Al Rahmani in early hours of April 30, according to the statement released by Indian Navy Spokesperson on X. The ship's boarding team and medical specialists boarded the fishing vessel and rendered medical assistance to the crew member.

The Spokesperson stated: "In a swift response to a distress call, #INSSumedha, mission deployed for #antipiracy ops in the #ArabianSea provided critical medical assistance to an Iranian FV (with 20 Pakistani crew), for a near drowning case of one of its crew member."

"Responding swiftly to the distress call, INS Sumedha intercepted FV Al Rahmani in early hours of #30Apr 24. Ship's boarding team & medical specialists boarded the FV & rendered medical assistance to the crew member, who was experiencing laboured breathing with active seizures," it added.

The Indian Navy Spokesperson said that the patient, after medical management, was conscious and relieved clinically.

"Post medical management, the patient was oriented, conscious and relieved clinically. Relentless efforts by mission deployed units of #IndianNavy symbolises its steadfast commitment towards safeguarding and assisting seafarers operating in the region," Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

On April 28, Indian warship, INS Kochi, responded to the maritime security incident involving an attack on a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MV Andromeda Star PM, Indian Navy said in a statement.

The distressed oil tanker was intercepted by the Indian Navy ship and an aerial recce was carried out by the Indian Navy helicopter to assess the situation.

Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was also deployed onboard the distressed vessel for residual risk assessment.

A total of 30 crew (including 22 Indian nationals) are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next port, the Indian Navy said in its statement.

"The swift action of IN ship reiterates the commitment and resolve of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region," it added.

