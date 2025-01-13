Indian troops kill five Maoists; bomb wounds officers

Security personnel carry an injured Maoist after an exchange of fire in the Kolhan area of West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, India, in 2023. — PTI File

Indian troops killed at least five Maoist guerillas in the latest push to crush the long-running insurgency, with a separate bomb blast wounding two policemen, officers said Sunday.

More than 10,000 people have died in the decades-long insurgency waged by the rebels, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised indigenous people in India's resource-rich central regions.

"The security forces have recovered five bodies of the Maoists," police inspector-general P. Sunderraj told AFP, describing a firefight in the dense forests of Bijapur district in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Weapons taken from the dead bodies of the rebels — three men and two women — included a grenade launcher and rifles, he said.

In a separate incident, a homemade landmine detonated in Bijapur district, wounding two policemen.