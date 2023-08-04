India's Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

The video comes as people close to the couple say they are "fine" despite being tired of rumours, according to the Western media
The Supreme Court of India on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over comments he made in 2019 deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi, including the lawmaker.
Gandhi, 53, scion of a dynasty that has given India three prime ministers, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was granted bail.
He also lost his parliamentary seat following the conviction, since lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are automatically disqualified.
Lower courts and the high court in Gujarat had rejected appeals by Gandhi to suspend the conviction, causing him to appeal to the Supreme Court.
ALSO READ:
The video comes as people close to the couple say they are "fine" despite being tired of rumours, according to the Western media
Sunak's record on environmental issues has come under scrutiny; recently, he said he would take a 'proportionate approach' that balances net-zero ambitions with the need to keep consumers' bills down
An advisory from the Capitol Police urged people to move inside their offices and take emergency equipment
Media groups have long argued that their stories and images bring value to platforms like X, Facebook and Google, meaning they should get a slice of the profits
A statement from his office says that the couple have signed 'a legal separation agreement'
The promising drug has been in development for two decades, and now undergoing pre-clinical research in the US, according to media reports
Zhanna Samsonova, 39, hadd been in bed “for almost a month” and would struggle to walk and climb stairs, according to media reports
One woman died, and 43 others were injured as a blaze enveloped the apartment building in the Alatau district in Kazakhstan