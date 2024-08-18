E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian superstar Mohanlal hospitalised with high fever, breathing issues

The actor is currently recuperating and has been instructed to stay away from crowded environments to aid his recovery

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:07 PM

Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:11 PM

Indian Superstar Mohanlal, known for his work in the Malayalam film industry, has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi following complaints of high fever, breathing difficulty, and muscle pain.

According to a statement from the hospital on Sunday, Mohanlal, 64, is suspected to be suffering from a viral respiratory infection.


The statement provided by Amrita Hospital reads, "This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Mohanlal is currently recuperating and has been instructed to stay away from crowded environments to aid his recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, 'L2: Empuraan'. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. In 'L2: Empuraan', Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.

'L2: Empuraan' is set to be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Saniya Iyappan, Fazil, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

ALSO READ:


More news from World