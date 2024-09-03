Indian state passes law seeking death penalty for rape

Junior doctors hold placards and shout slogans during a protest to demand the resignation of Kolkata police commissioner and condemn the rape and murder of a medic, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Tuesday. AFP

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:30 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:31 PM

An Indian state, shaken by weeks of protests demanding justice after the rape and murder of a doctor, passed a law on Tuesday that could lead to the execution of rapists.

Protests erupted in West Bengal after the discovery of a 31-year-old doctor's bloodied body at a state-run hospital in the local capital Kolkata on August 9.

The law, passed by the state assembly but yet to be approved by the President, expresses outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The new West Bengal law is largely symbolic because India's criminal code applies uniformly across the country.

However, presidential approval could make an exception and see it become state law.

The law raises punishment for rape from the current sentences of at least 10 years to either life imprisonment or execution.