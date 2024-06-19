Indian rupee slightly changed as Asia shares see one-month high

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:40 AM

The Indian rupee opened at 83.3690 to the US dollar on Wednesday, (around Dh22.716), slightly changed from the previous closing of 83.4150 (around Dh22.728).

The rupee gained on Tuesday, boosted by dollar sales from state-run banks, likely on behalf of merchant clients. Traders expected the domestic currency's gains to be limited as importers may step in to cover hedging requirements.

Asian shares

Asian shares rose to a one-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in tech stocks, while the dollar was steady as soft U.S. retail sales data reinforced expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates later this year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1 per cent higher and on track for a more than 4 per cent gain in June.

The tech stocks in the region rose over 2 per cent to a record high as the rally raged on with AI darling Nvidia dethroning Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company on Tuesday.

Inflation readings

US markets are closed on Wednesday, which will likely result in muted trading throughout the day.