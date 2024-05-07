Indian rupee remains little changed in early trade

The rupee was at 83.4425 against the US dollar as of 08:20 am UAE time, barely changing from its previous session
The rupee opened at 83.4520 against the US dollar, a slight increase from the previous closing of 83.4875. The Indian rupee opened at 22.687 against the dirham, little changed from the previous 22.709.
Most Asian currencies slipped, with the Indonesian rupiah down nearly 0.2% and leading losses. The dollar index was up slightly at 105.2 while the 10-year US Treasury yield was steady near 4.50%.
Asian shares made 15-month highs on Tuesday on renewed confidence of U.S. interest rate cuts, while a weaker yen and a small dip in the Australian dollar kept the dollar steady.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In Hong Kong the Hang Seng was set to snap a 10-day winning streak with a 0.9% loss, though markets in Taiwan and South Korea were all higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3%.
FTSE futures were up 1% pointing to a positive return from a market holiday. European futures rose 0.3% and S&P 500 futures were flat.
The mood was underpinned by last week's softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that the next move in rates will be lower.
Inputs from Reuters
ALSO READ:
The rupee was at 83.4425 against the US dollar as of 08:20 am UAE time, barely changing from its previous session
Shortly after the attack, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah killing three people and wounding several
The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam
Around 33 million students will return to schools, which will hold classes on Saturdays until further notice
To date, the country has delivered more than 31,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies
The Prime Minister hardened his rejection of Hamas demands for an end to the Gaza war
Israel had claimed in January that an Al Jazeera staff journalist and a freelancer killed in an airstrike in Gaza were 'terror operatives'
Negotiators have proposed a 40-day pause in the fighting and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners