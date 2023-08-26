Indian PM Modi spots man collapse in crowd, asks his medical team to help

Photo: PTI

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 2:24 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was accorded a warm reception at the Delhi Airport, helped a man who had taken ill, following his arrival on Saturday.

Modi, who was addressing a gathering after his arrival from Bengaluru following his visit to South Africa and Greece, stopped his speech in between as he spotted a person who was not feeling well and asked his team of doctors to check on the man and provide him assistance.

The person apparently fell down due to the heat.

The Prime Minister told the medical team to take the person out by holding his hands and also to take off his shoes.

Modi later resumed his speech.

