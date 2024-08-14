Indian PM Modi meets Foxconn chief amid govt probe into hiring practices

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu during the 'SemiconIndia 2023', India’s annual semiconductor conference, in Gandhinagar, India, in July last year. Reuters File Photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:15 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:16 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Foxconn Chairman Young Liu to discuss the latter's investment plans on Wednesday, weeks after New Delhi started investigating possible discriminatory hiring practices at a Foxconn plant following a Reuters report.

Modi "highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors" to Liu at the meeting, he said in a post on X that included photos of the pair.

"We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," Modi wrote.

Modi sees Foxconn's iPhone factory in India and Apple's expansion of its supply chain in the South Asian nation, beyond China, as potentially helping the world's most populous country move up the economic-value chain.

A Reuters investigation published in June found that Foxconn excluded married women from assembly jobs at its main Indian iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu state. Foxconn acknowledged some lapses in hiring practices in 2022 and said it had worked to address the issues, but said it "vigorously refutes allegations of employment discrimination".