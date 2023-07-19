Indian pilot, husband thrashed by mob for torturing 10-year-old domestic help

The legislation would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other illegal routes, and transfer them to third countries, such as Rwanda
A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in India's capital New Delhi for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and torturing her.
The girl has been medically examined and a case has been registered under sections 323, 324, 342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. Both the accused have been detained by the Delhi Police.
As per information, Dwarka Police Station received information regarding the mistreatment of a domestic help at around 9am. It was found that a 10-year-old girl was employed as domestic help for the last 2 months by a couple. The couple allegedly beat her.
This was noticed by a relative of the girl on Wednesday and this led to a crowd gathering at the couple's residence and confronting and manhandling them.
The 10-year-old girl has been medically examined.
"We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks came to the fore," Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan said.
ALSO READ:
The legislation would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other illegal routes, and transfer them to third countries, such as Rwanda
Alliance to be called 'I.N.D.I.A': Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge
Pollution and strong-arm land grabs are putting a lifeline for the megacity's 14 million residents at risk
Uneven distribution this year has created new worries
The Sydney sailor, who ate raw fish and drank rainwater, said that he had been "through a very difficult ordeal at sea"
The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland
Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
While experts say that diets high in added sugars may increase your risk of cancer over a lifetime, cutting out all sugars doesn’t actually fight existing tumours