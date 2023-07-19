Indian pilot, husband thrashed by mob for torturing 10-year-old domestic help

The girl has been medically examined and a case has been registered against the couple

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 7:08 PM

A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in India's capital New Delhi for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and torturing her.

The girl has been medically examined and a case has been registered under sections 323, 324, 342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. Both the accused have been detained by the Delhi Police.

As per information, Dwarka Police Station received information regarding the mistreatment of a domestic help at around 9am. It was found that a 10-year-old girl was employed as domestic help for the last 2 months by a couple. The couple allegedly beat her.

This was noticed by a relative of the girl on Wednesday and this led to a crowd gathering at the couple's residence and confronting and manhandling them.

The 10-year-old girl has been medically examined.

"We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks came to the fore," Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan said.

ALSO READ: