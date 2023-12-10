UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian passenger attempts to smuggle gold from Abu Dhabi worth Rs5.2 million

The 954.70 grams of yellow metal was concealed inside his body

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 9:02 PM

The Cochin customs on Sunday apprehended a smuggler with 954.70 grams of gold worth Rs5.2 million concealed inside his body, said officials.

As per the officials, "On the basis of profiling, the officers of the Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a pax (passenger) who arrived from Abu Dhabi by Air Arabia flight no.3L127 at the green channel."

"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in compound form totally weighing 954.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized." Further investigation is in progress.

On November 22, on the basis of profiling, Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized gold weighing 3735 grams valued at Rs1.99 Crores brought by three foreign nationals who arrived from Dubai. The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962.

ALSO READ:


More news from World