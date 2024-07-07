Indian drugmakers seek govt tax reliefs, incentives to spur innovation

A pharmacist checks weight of paracetamol tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS file

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 5:04 PM

India's pharmaceutical companies are hoping for tax incentives and financial assistance for research on innovative drugs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government readies a federal finance budget likely to be presented in July.

The upcoming budget would be Modi's first major policy announcement in his third term as Prime Mnister.

Indian drug manufacturers must focus on developing complex drugs beyond the usual generic variety if the country is to continue being renowned for being the 'pharmacy of the world' for its affordable medicines, experts say.

"If the Indian government can give some income tax exemptions for 5-10 years for any new molecule developed in India...that can pull innovation to grassroot level...companies will start investing in innovation," Bharat Biotech's Chairman Krishna Ella told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad on Friday.

Bharat Biotech developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

India, whose pharmaceutical market is expected to be valued at $130 billion by the end of the decade, is the world's third largest manufacturer of drugs by volume after the United States and China and is a hub of generic drug manufacturers.

Generic drugs are cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.

In March, research firm Bernstein said that India needs to create a domestic market where innovative drugs can be profitable at the right price.