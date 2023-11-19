Indian director Sanjay Gadhvi dies of massive heart attack

Photo: Sanjay Gadhvi/X

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:47 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:53 PM

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, best known for his films 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2', is no more. The news of his demise was confirmed by Raju Vasani, his family friend.

He passed away from a massive cardiac arrest in Bombay. He suffered a heart attack while he was taking his morning walk on the back road of Lokhandwala Complex, a popular place for morning walkers and joggers. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli mourned Sanjay's death on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept."

Yash Raj Films on their X handle, shared a photo of the last filmmaker and "The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi"

Sanjay had directed the blockbuster 'Dhoom' (2004) and 'Dhoom 2' (2006) for Yash Raj Films. Among his other films were 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' (2002), 'Tere Liye' (2001), 'Kidnap' (2008) and Ajab Gazabb Love (2012). Later, he made 'Operation Parindey' for OTT in 2020.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the film 'Tere Liye' in 2000. He rose to prominence after directing the action movie 'Dhoom' in 2004.

ALSO READ: