Indian airline apologises after passenger finds worm in sandwich

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 12:31 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 12:41 PM

India's budget airline, IndiGo Airlines, on Saturday apologised to a woman who allegedly found a worm in her sandwich served to her on a Delhi-Mumbai bound flight.

In a post shared on Instagram, the dietician Khushboo Gupta wrote, "I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional, I want to know, despite knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the flight attendant prior, she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers .... What if anyone catches infection."

She added that she does not need any compensation or refund, adding, "Just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority."

Addressing the crew, she wrote: "You are trained to save our lives if god forbid anything happens, but shouldn't this be included in the same SOP?

1. The quality needs to be questioned

2. Despite knowing why she served another fellow passenger."

IndiGo apologised to the woman in a statement and said that the matter is currently under investigation. "We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," the statement read.

"The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," it added.

