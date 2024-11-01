India: Veteran fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away

Legendary Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away aged 63, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced on Instagram on Friday.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world," the post added.

Last month, Bal returned to the runway almost a year after a health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.