India-UK defence, security cooperation extends across sea, land, air, says UK envoy Lindy Cameron

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron. ANI File Photo

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:25 PM

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, congratulated India and the United Kingdom on the ongoing multilateral exercise Tarang Shakti and said the defence and security cooperation between the two countries extends beyond sea, land and air.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) and counterparts from Germany, Spain, and France in the first phase of the IAF's maiden multilateral exercise, Tarang Shakti, on Tuesday.

The RAF contingent, comprising 130 personnel, six Eurofighter Typhoons, two A330 Voyager air-to-air refuellers and an A-400M military transport aircraft, arrived at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu.

The exercise provides an excellent opportunity for the RAF to work closely with the IAF alongside other nations in a more challenging multilateral environment, significantly enhancing interoperability and sharing best practice, the British High Commission said in a press release.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: "I congratulate the Indian Air Force on organising its first multilateral air exercise, Tarang Shakti, and am delighted that the Royal Air Force is one of the key participants". "Our cooperation in security and defence extends across the seas, land, and air. It is crucial that our armed forces work together to preserve stability and enhance prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," she added. Group Captain Neil Jones, Air Adviser, British High Commission, also lauded the exercise and said it adds a significant milestone in the ongoing relationship between the air forces of our two countries "Exercise Tarang Shakti adds to a significant milestone in the ongoing relationship between the air forces of our two countries. Training in a multilateral environment provides a unique exposure to new challenges as well as integration of our tactics and skills across all specialisations," Jones said.

"For the Royal Air Force, it also demonstrates our ability to deploy and sustain air operations over great distances and maintain an effective presence in the Indo-Pacific, whilst working with partner nations; it is a pleasure for us to be here," he added.