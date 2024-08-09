India: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy case

Photo: ANI

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases. The order has been delivered by a bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The court also imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses.

The top court was hearing Sisodia's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order that dismissed his bail plea in the cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, had raised apprehension that witnesses may be influenced.

ASG Raju said that some important witnesses can be examined. He further added that these witnesses could be influenced. He also said that there is evidence that he has destroyed phone records.

ASG had blamed Sisodia for filing various miscellaneous applications related to the supply of unrelated documents. He also said that the trial could have proceeded irrespective of further investigation.

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, had said that seventeen months are already over which is almost half of the minimum possible sentence in the case.

He has also countered probe agencies' allegations on profit margin and said that it was the cabinet decisions taken after deliberations with many officials including then LG.

ASG Raju on Monday stated that one cannot arbitrarily increase the profit margins without reason. He has earlier, further added that Sisodia is not an innocent person picked up for political reasons but he is neck-deep in the scam.

He further added that there is evidence pointing to his involvement. He further said that he was deputy Chief Minister with 18 portfolios and responsible for all cabinet decisions.