India: Supreme Court cancels release of 11 men in 2002 gang-rape, murder case

Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
India’s top court on Monday restored life prison sentences for 11 Hindu men who raped a Muslim woman during deadly religious rioting two decades ago and asked the convicts to surrender to the authorities within two weeks.
The Hindu men were convicted in 2008 of rape and murder. They were released in 2022 after serving 14 years in prison.
The victim, who is now in her 40s, was pregnant when she was brutally gang-raped in 2002 in western Gujarat state during communal rioting that was some of India's worst religious violence with over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, killed.
Seven members of the woman’s family, including her 3-year-old daughter, were killed during the riots. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault.
The men were eligible for remission of their sentence under a policy that was in place at the time of their convictions. At the time of their release, officials in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party holds power, had said the convicts were granted remission because they had completed over 14 years in jail.
A revised policy adopted in 2014 by the federal government prohibits remission release for those convicted of certain crimes, including rape and murder.
Following the release of the convicts, the victim had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, saying “the en masse premature release of the convicts… has shaken the conscience of the society."
The 2002 riots have long hounded Modi, who was Gujarat’s top elected official at the time, amid allegations that authorities allowed and even encouraged the bloodshed. Modi has repeatedly denied having any role and the Supreme Court has said it found no evidence to prosecute him.
ALSO READ:
Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The addition of five countries, including Saudi Arabia, has doubled the alliance - an economic force accounting for a combined GDP of $28.5 trillion
The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu
The Russian president calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod a terrorist act
Airstrikes mar the year's earliest hours in Gaza, Israel and Ukraine, and earthquake hits Japan
Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws