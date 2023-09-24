India: Student, school principal killed as bus rams into truck in Rajasthan

Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
A government school principal and a girl student were killed after a bus they were travelling in with 27 others rammed into a dumper parked on roadside in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday night, police said.
The deceased school principal has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, while the girl student as Savina.
The tragic incident occurred around 8pm local time near Sehlau village.
According to officials, the passengers on board included 24 girl students from Swami Vivekananda Government Model School in Detani and four others, including the school principal and three teachers.
"They were returning after a victorious tournament organised in Raniwara," they said.
Officials said that the bus driver couldn't see a dumper truck that was parked on the side of Bharat Mala Road near Sehlau village and ended up ramming into it.
"The exact reason behind the accident is, however, not clear," they said.
Police said that the truck was parked with its parking lights switched off, which led to the bus driver not noticing the vehicle, resulting in a collision.
The accident was so severe that the conductor's side of the bus sustained extensive damage, and the school principal, who was seated there, died on the spot.
Local residents in the area heard the sound of the crash and rushed to the scene, calling for an ambulance.
Upon receiving information, a police team also arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of the villagers, shifted those injured in the accident to the hospital.
"20 of them were seriously injured and taken to Chauhatan Hospital, while nine others have been sent to Gagariya Hospital," they said.
While the school principal died on the spot, the girl student died during treatment.
"Students whose condition is critical have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment," said ADM Anjum Tahir Samma.
