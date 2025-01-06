India: Several miners trapped inside flooded coal mine

Image used for illustration purpose. Photo: AFP file

Around a dozen Indian miners were trapped Monday inside a coal mine in the northeastern state of Assam after water flooded the shaft, police said.

"The coal mile is located very remotely," local police superintendent Mayank Jha said, confirming the flooded mine and that the men were trapped in Umrangshu in Dima Hasao region.

Locals said at least 27 workers had entered the mine on Monday morning, with many managing to escape as gushing waters swamped the pit workings.

State officials have called in support from government rescue teams and the army.