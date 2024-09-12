E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Senior political leader Sitaram Yechury passes away

He had been under the care of a team of specialist doctors who were treating him for a respiratory infection

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File photo
File photo

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 2:36 PM

Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 2:37 PM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the age of 72 on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness, his party and hospital workers said to local media.

The political leader was earlier under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was under the care of a team of specialist doctors who were treating him for a respiratory infection.


Yechury had succeeded Prakash Karat as the general secretary of the CPM in 2015.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World