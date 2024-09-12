India: Senior political leader Sitaram Yechury passes away

Parliament has never had more than seven per cent women lawmakers
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died at the age of 72 on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness, his party and hospital workers said to local media.
The political leader was earlier under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was under the care of a team of specialist doctors who were treating him for a respiratory infection.
Yechury had succeeded Prakash Karat as the general secretary of the CPM in 2015.
ALSO READ:
Parliament has never had more than seven per cent women lawmakers
The vice-president maintained an expressive face throughout the evening, raising her eyebrows, laughing, and looking on as if in disbelief as Trump spoke
Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's new president in July
Harris made a point to get under Trump's skin, as her campaign had forecast — and it worked
Social media is playing an even more significant role in this year's election cycle than it has in the past, political strategists say
Pen-chan, a female Cape penguin born and raised in captivity, absconded from an event in the central Aichi region on August 25
Air traffic was unaffected and no flights were interrupted
Machado remains mostly in hiding, but has led a handful of anti-Maduro protests since the disputed vote