India: Schools shut as temperatures soar

A drone view of women drawing water from a well on a hot day in Kasara, India, May 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 11:14 AM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 11:22 AM

Indian authorities in the capital have ordered schools shut early for the summer holiday, after temperatures hit 47.4℃ with Delhi gripped by a "severe heatwave".

Delhi city officials asked schools to shut with "immediate effect" due to the blistering heat, according to a government order quoted by Indian media, cutting short the term by a few days.

India's weather bureau has warned of "severe heatwave conditions" this week, with the mercury reaching the sizzling peak of 47.4℃ in Delhi's Najafgarh suburb on Monday, the hottest temperature countrywide.

Authorities in other states – including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan – have also ordered schools close, according to Indian media reports.

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures. But years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned of the impact of the heat on health, especially for infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

In May 2022, parts of Delhi hit 49.2 degrees Celsius (120.5 Fahrenheit), Indian media reported at the time.

The next round of voting in India's six-week-long election takes place on Saturday, including in Delhi.

Turnout in voting has dipped, with analysts suggesting the hotter-than-average weather is a factor – as well as the widespread expectation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will easily win a third term.