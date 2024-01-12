UAE

India says plane wreckage found in sea likely from 2016 crash

The aircraft went missing with 29 people on board

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 4:08 PM

India's defence ministry said Friday it believed it had found wreckage from an Indian Air Force An-32 transport plane which went missing over the Bay of Bengal in 2016 with 29 people on board.

"This discovery at the probable crash site, with no other recorded history of any other missing aircraft report in the same area, points to the debris as possibly belonging to the crashed IAF An-32," the ministry said in a statement.

